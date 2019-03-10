|
Lois Ann Brown
Springfield - Lois Ann Brown formerly of Springfield, Missouri passed away on December 7th, 2018. She was born on September 19th, 1934 in Hannibal, Missouri to the late Charles Ponder and Lois Watson Ponder. Lois married Jack Norman Brown on November 9th, 1957 He preceded her in death on June 7th, 2013. Lois was an avid collector of 17th Century Antiques and traveled back east with her Husband many times to fill her home on Walnut Street. Her prized collection was showcased in National magazines as well as the Springfield News and Leader over the years. As a loving, wife, mother and grandmother she loved cooking and taking care of her family the most! While greatly missed, she has joined her departed family and loving husband and her Lord and savior. With all our hearts, we love you Mom!
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 10, 2019