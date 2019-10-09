|
|
Lois Carol Stead
Springfield - Lois Carol Stead, born May 22, 1946 died early morning on October 9, 2019. A visitation for Lois will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with a celebration of life at 12:30 pm, burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Lois is survived by her husband, Dennis, her son Shawn and wife Sharon, her son Bart and wife Kellye, her grandson, Jake, and her father Murray Bussard. Lois was graduated Magnum Cum Laude from S.M.S.U. with degrees in Psychology and Nursing. She was a scholar, a charge nurse, and a nursing instructor. Donations can be made to the Siteman Research Center.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019