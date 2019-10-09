Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Stead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Carol Stead


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Carol Stead Obituary
Lois Carol Stead

Springfield - Lois Carol Stead, born May 22, 1946 died early morning on October 9, 2019. A visitation for Lois will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with a celebration of life at 12:30 pm, burial will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Lois is survived by her husband, Dennis, her son Shawn and wife Sharon, her son Bart and wife Kellye, her grandson, Jake, and her father Murray Bussard. Lois was graduated Magnum Cum Laude from S.M.S.U. with degrees in Psychology and Nursing. She was a scholar, a charge nurse, and a nursing instructor. Donations can be made to the Siteman Research Center.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now