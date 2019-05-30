|
Lois Jean Essex
Willard - Lois Jean Essex, 80, Willard, MO passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in her home. She was born August 14, 1938 in Taneyville, MO, the daughter of Loral and Sylvia (Johnson) Triplett.
She worked for many years at Litton Industries. "Mama Jean" was the loving mother of 4 and was loved by all who knew her.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael.
She is survived by her son, Danny Bowles; two daughters, Debbie Jordan and Sandy Essex; brother, David Triplett; sister, Lola Spradling; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with a service beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on May 30, 2019