Lois Lauterbach Woods
Springfield - Lois Lauterbach Woods, age 87 of Springfield, Missouri, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri
The daughter of Grace and Albert F. Lauterbach, she was born in Milford, Illinois on April 9, 1932. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Illinois State University in 1954 and M.Ed. in Counseling and Guidance from the University of Illinois in 1958. She taught 3rd grade in Decatur and Urbana, Illinois and did school counseling in Belleville, Illinois; Grand Forks, North Dakota and Kenmore, New York. She worked seven years at the State University of New York at Buffalo, as Academic Advisor and Director of Advisement. In 1995, she retired from the Missouri Division of Employment Security in Springfield, Missouri, after working there 22 years as an Employment Counselor. She was active in the Springfield community where she served on the boards of the MS Society and the Southwest Center for Independent Living. She was an active member of the First Unitarian-Universalist Church and a member of the League of Women Voters since 1970.
She is survived by her sister, Marian Ryburn; two nieces, Kimberly Ryburn and Lori Ryburn; two nephews, Scott Ryburn and Randall Lauterbach and his wife, Jean; a great-nephew, Tyler Lauterbach, a great-niece, Jessica Lauterbach. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ronald Lauterbach.
Graveside services will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford, Illinois at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood Springfield Health Center, 626 E. Battlefield Springfield, Missouri or to the First Unitarian-Universalist Church, 2434 E. Battlefield, Springfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 8, 2019