Bolivar - Lola Ricena "Riki" Lipe
Riki Lipe went home to be with her Lord and Savior August 3, 2019, at Parkview Healthcare Facility Bolivar, MO. Riki was born in Kansas City, MO, May 9, 1934, to Charles Richard and Lavinia Marcena (Cartmill) Blackman. She attended public schools in Kansas City, MO, Trenton, MI, Compton, CA, Bolivar, MO, and graduated from high school on Guam in 1952, and attended Armstrong Business College in Berkley, CA. She was united in marriage to Dean Lipe December 31, 1954.
Riki had a very colorful career beginning in Kansas City when she was three years old. She sang at various service clubs in the city during the Great Depression years. To entertain and to make people laugh was for her as natural as breathing. Her singing career continued until 1996. When Riki began oil painting in 1963, she knew she had found a new and wonderful avenue to express herself. Her love of creating by pushing and pulling the paints around her canvases was such a thrill to her she knew she had to share this joy with others. For many years she taught people to paint what they saw not what they thought they saw. When she became a grandmother her two grandchildren became her inspiration to begin writing and painting her children's books; The Secret of Ricena's Pond, The Mystery at Ricena's Pond, Color at Ricena's Pond, Sooty, Wonder What Would happen if…, and hanging with Yum-Yum and Yuck. Her books led to her being invited to talk to thousands of children in schools all over the mid-west about the joys of being creative. Being a polio survivor at the age of twelve taught her to never give up and that lesson served her well through the years. She truly lived her own full color 3D cartoon life.
Riki is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, who was the wind beneath her wings for over 60 years, Dean; a sister Connie Roth Miller; and a brother Gareld Borgstadt.
Riki is survived by her son Steven Lipe and his spouse Lacey Kincaid of Edmond, OK; her two inspirations-grandchildren: Stephanie Cross of Kansas City, MO, and Spencer Lipe of Bolivar, MO; a sister Marceia Ljubojevic of Los Altos, CA; many nieces and nephews; and her dear artistic Palette Pals, with whom she shared many years of love and laughter.
According to Riki's wishes her body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. You all come! In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Polk County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Riki will be remembered for her laughter, love of life, THE necklace and cool hair….
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019