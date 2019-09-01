Services
Lola Mae Peck


1934 - 2019
Lola Mae Peck Obituary
Lola Mae Peck

Marionville, MO - Lola Mae Peck was born November 16, 1934, in Chadwick, Missouri, to John and Edith (Newberry) Procter. She passed away August 30, 2019 in Marionville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wallace Peck and a son, Robert Eldon Peck.

Survivors include Breta Peck, Fred and Frances Peck, Edith and Dale Hudgens, Kay Peck and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services for Mrs. Peck will be private.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
