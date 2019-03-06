|
Lola Marilyn Martin
Springfield - Lola Marilyn Martin, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully at her home on March 1, 2019. She was born January 23, 1931 to Hartwell Utah and Lola May Perryman, she was 1 of 12 children.
She was a homemaker until her children were grown, at which time she joined Springfield Public Schools to care for school children by cooking meals. She was promoted to head cook and transferred when Kickapoo High School opened in 1971. Her joy was in caring for others and serving her Lord.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul Martin Sr., a granddaughter; Sadonna Giles, grandson; Robert Walter Brown, and 9 of her 11 siblings; Wendell Ross Perryman, Jackson Perryman, John Finis Perryman, Ben Perryman, Clark Wayne Brown, Betty Wilma Diamond, Pauline Caudill, Amajean Wallace and Peggy Nadine Snow. Left to mourn her passing are her children; Lola Margaret (John) Brown, Linda Giles and Paul (Donna) Martin Jr., 11 grandchildren; Lisa (Kevin) Hansen, Levi Giles, Hannah (Kevin) Cockrum, Glory Giles-Glaser, Davalin Giles, Tim (Kendra) Giles, Christen (Dustan) Bryant, Matthew (Stephanie) Martin, Stephen Martin, Chad (Rachel) Henderson and Sarah Martin, 12 great-grandchildren; Kensley Hansen, Annalee Glaser, Gabriel Peterman, Thomas Preston Giles, Lola Grace Giles, Michael Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Lillian Bryant, Lea Bryant, Brianna Garcia, Aidan Martin and Callan Martin, two sisters; Sybil Roberta Brown of Springfield and Linda Lee Burnett of St. Louis.
In the course of her 88 years on earth, she cared for numerous relatives and friends at the end of their lives, and always showed the love of God in her actions. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to either the or .
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 7th from 5-7 p.m. in the Chapel at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine, Springfield). Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 8th at 1p.m with burial to follow in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019