Lola R. Lewis

Lola R. Lewis Obituary
Lola R Lewis

Willard - Lola R. Lewis of Willard, MO. and Nixa native. Willard R-II School District retired teacher went to heavenly home on April 16th 2020 at 75 years of age. She is survived by her son, Brian "Shaggy" Lewis of Willard, MO.; grandchildren: Dawn & Roy Mc Cracken, Brandi & Coty Dunnic, Richard & Rochelle Lewis and Zach Lewis; four great-grandchildren Easton & Preston Mc Cracken, Landon & Luke Dunnic, and one great-granddaughter on the way; 13 cousins & spouses, sister Sue & brother Eddie Bennet and many dear nephews & acquaintances. She is preceded in death by her parents Tommie & Lucille Barnet, 19 uncles & aunts, the love of her life Richard Lewis and dogs Reggie & Holly. Lola was most proud of being Brians mother. She enjoyed large gatherings with family and friends, lived her life to make others happy, helping anyone in need , loving her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, always alive and enjoining smiles & hugs. She lived to care for others. She wanted to share her favorite scripture: "I can do all things Christ who strengthens me."

Lola will have a visitation from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with a service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
