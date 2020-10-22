Loman "Darrell" HensleeSpringfield - Loman "Darrell" Henslee, age 90, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away October 21, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri. Loman was born in Hartville, Missouri, to Chester Henslee and Gladys Young Henslee on September 9, 1930.He attended Hartville High School and then went on to work at Kraft Foods as a lead lineman until he retired. Loman married the love of his life Imogene McNealy on December 29, 1950. To this union two children were born, Larry Darrell Henslee and Marsha Elise Henslee. Loman's parents, Chester and Gladys, his wife, Imogene, a son, Larry, and two brothers, Carl Henslee and Jack Henslee preceded him in death. Loman is survived by his daughter, Marsha Elise Henslee Sade, grandson, Jesse Thomas Sade, great-granddaughter, Mallory Clover Jean Sade, and a daughter -in-law, Sharon Henslee. He enjoyed making woodwork crafts, going to yard sales, and spending time with his family. Loman will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 26, 2020 in the funeral home with burial to follow in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.