Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
Springfield - Lonna Beth Slack, 92, closed her eyes on earth and opened them wide to the splendor of heaven on May 9, 2019. Lonna Beth was born on November 8, 1926, in Rogersville, MO. She put her faith in Jesus Christ as a young woman. She was a dedicated employee at WT Grant for 26 years and at MFA Milling Company for 19 years. Lonna Beth was a faithful wife and best friend to her husband, Amos, of 60 years. She was loved by all who knew her. Lonna Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Amos Dee Slack, and her brother Hugh Biggs. She is survived by her brother John "Tommy" Lowe and wife Sierra of South Carolina as well as nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, May 14, from 5-6 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. As per her request there will be no funeral service.
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019
