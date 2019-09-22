|
|
Lorean Mary Brobisky
Springfield, Mo. - Lorean Mary Brobisky, 99, Springfield, MO. passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Oklahoma, on July 31, 1920, to James and Mary (Muse) Alcorn. She was a homemaker and she was a long-time member of Hamlin Memorial Baptist Church.
Lorean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Virgil, and she had six siblings who also preceded her in death.. She is survived by her son Jeff Brobisky and his wife, Colleen, and two daughters: Susan Glenn and her husband, Phillip, and Linda Collins, she also had four grandchildren, and a special niece: Patricia Follendorf and her husband, Arnie.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m Friday, September 27, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019