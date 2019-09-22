Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorean Brobisky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorean Mary Brobisky


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorean Mary Brobisky Obituary
Lorean Mary Brobisky

Springfield, Mo. - Lorean Mary Brobisky, 99, Springfield, MO. passed away Wednesday, September 17, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Oklahoma, on July 31, 1920, to James and Mary (Muse) Alcorn. She was a homemaker and she was a long-time member of Hamlin Memorial Baptist Church.

Lorean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Virgil, and she had six siblings who also preceded her in death.. She is survived by her son Jeff Brobisky and his wife, Colleen, and two daughters: Susan Glenn and her husband, Phillip, and Linda Collins, she also had four grandchildren, and a special niece: Patricia Follendorf and her husband, Arnie.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m Friday, September 27, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. No visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now