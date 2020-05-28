Loren "Dean" Carter



Springfield - Loren Dean Carter, 94, passed peacefully on April 22, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Born in La Porte, Indiana on January 22,1926 to Wifred and Frona Carter, Dean attended La Porte High School where he proudly played on the state championship basketball team his senior year. Upon graduating, he joined the army and served in both France and Germany during WWII. Later in his life he would participate in Honor Flight of The Ozarks and travel to Washington DC, the trip was a highlight for this Veteran. Dean returned home to La Porte and married Sally (Hupp) Carter on June 13, 1948. They were married 67 years, until her death in 2016. Sally and Dean lived in La Porte, where their two children were born, Kathy in 1949, and Larry in 1952, and where Dean was a baker. In 1959 they relocated to Springfield, MO. Dean attended Southwest Missouri State University where he graduated with a degree in Industrial Arts, and then received his MA from Pittsburgh State in Kansas. He was a public school teacher in Springfield Public Schools for 23 years, working at Study, Kickapoo and Reed before retiring in 1990. Consummate hosts, Sally and Dean enjoyed square dancing and entertaining family and friends, gatherings often included long games of cards and dominoes. Traveling was another passion that the couple made a priority in their retirement: visiting all 50 states, taking 12 cruises, and encouraging their grandchildren to travel and explore the world all the while by either bringing them along or supporting their individual adventures. An avid golfer, Dean was active in the sport until he was 89. He hit his first hole in one when he was 80 and was recognized in a national golf publication for the accomplishment. Golf was a part of his routine in his final years, as he watched it almost daily. Dean is survived by his daughter; Kathy Jolovich, four granddaughters; Laurie (Jolovich) O'Brien (Mark O'Brien), Amanda Carter Gomes (Matthew Gomes), Adrianne (Carter) Jatho (Jon Jatho) and Alexis Carter, and 7 great grandchildren; Emma O'Brien, Peter O'Brien, Miles Jatho, Winslow Gomes, Aidan Carter, Hawthorne Gomes and Asher Carter. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sally Carter, and his son, Larry Carter. While Dean led a remarkable life and has many accomplishments to name, anyone that knew him will attest that the kindness of his spirit was his most notable attribute. Whether volunteering his time to one of the various community organizations he supported, spending countless hours with his grandchildren in both their youth and adulthood, or enjoying his final years with his daughter, surely his best friend, at his side - he left an indelible impression on all that he met. We will miss him greatly. A Celebration of Life, including a military service at the Veterans Cemetery, will take place later in the summer. Memorial donations may be made to The Sally and Dean Carter Scholarship c/o The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools, 1131 North Boonville St. Springfield, MO. 65802.









