Loren Hanafin
Clever - Loren Donald Hanafin, age 84, of Clever, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home, Mt. Vernon. He was born March 30, 1935 in Clever, the son of Cloyd and Tishie (Jones) Hanafin. Loren proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1961 he and Ruby Buckmaster were married.
Loren worked hard throughout his life as a builder, farmer and realtor. He enjoyed keeping busy with family and his work.
Survivors include: three children, James Hanafin of Springfield, Tom Hanafin of Clever, and Kandy Vice and husband Will of Clever; grandchildren, Alicia, Jesse, Erica, and Mackenzie; eight grandchildren; a sister, Betty Wright; a sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Hanafin; other relatives and friends.
His wife, Ruby preceded him in death as well as brothers and sister, Beulah Beucher, Mildred Crawford, Earl, Ottis, Kenneth, and Leon Hanafin; and infant siblings, James Junior and Velda.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa, with Pastor Junior Swadley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Clever. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Vernon Veteran's Home Assistance League.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019