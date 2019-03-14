|
Loren McCammon
Springfield - Loren McCammon was born October 6, 1930, in Portis, KA, to Harvey and Mabel McCammon. He departed this life on March 10, 2019 at the age of 88.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Keith and his wife Marie McCammon.
In 1969 he married Joyce Allen and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage. Loren brought to this marriage three children, Brad and his wife Teresa, Bruce and his wife Vicky and Stephanie and her husband Chuck. Loren and Joyce shared their daughter Tami and her husband Bo. Loren has 16 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as his brothers-in-law Ted Allen and his wife Dee and T.A. Allen and his wife Terri.
Services will be at 11:00 am Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Interment with full military honors will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 14, 2019