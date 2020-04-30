|
Lorene B. Bouldin
Springfield - Lorene B. Bouldin, 96, of Springfield, MO went to be with her Lord and Savior April 28 at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her children. She was born February 13, 1924 in Springfield to John and Iva White. Lorene graduated from Springfield Senior High and Draughns Business College. After graduation she went to Washington, D.C. and worked in the Pentagon where she met and married Master Sergeant Raymond H. Smallwood, together they had two children. They were transferred to Heidelberg, Germany, but after a few short years, Ray passed away. Lorene returned to Springfield with her two young children. A few years later she married Bill Bouldin and they had two children. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Ray Smallwood, her brother Billy White, her sister Jewel Sechler, her second husband Bill Bouldin, and her dear friend, Ernie Talent. Lorene attended High Street Baptist Church for many years. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. Left to cherish her memory is her son, John Smallwood (Susie), three daughters; Jeanne Smallwood Clyne (Colin), Barbara Palmer, and Cindy Bouldin Busch (Bill), her sister and shopping buddy, Peggy Pringle and husband Don. Six grandchildren Jeremy (Lauren) Smallwood, Josh Clyne, Casey Smallwood, Jessica (Jamie) Bower, Kat (Aaron) Spencer, and Sam (Kristyne) Barron. Three great grandchildren Gus and 'E' Smallwood, Joshua Bower, and a baby girl Barron on the way. Graveside services were held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Fordland, MO under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020