|
|
Lorene Lambeth Husmann
Springfield - Lorene Lambeth Husmann, age 96, was born March 2, 1923 near Stigler, Oklahoma to Rev. and Mrs. C.C. Warford. She graduated from Bagley High School in Tahlequah, OK then moved to Springfield, MO, where she met her husband-to-be, Lloyd Lambeth. They were married August 1941 and had two wonderful sons, Jim and Gary Lambeth. Lorene would spend the remainder of her life in Springfield, except for 3 years living in Kansas City during WWII where she was a "Rosie the Riveter" working on B-25 bombers at the Boeing aircraft plant. All her life Lorene was a devout and devoted Christian. Lorene was married to Lloyd Lambeth for 41 years until his death in 1982. Later, she met and married Dale Husmann. They traveled in their motor home to many of the lower 48 states plus Canada and Alaska. They loved to go places, visit with friends and relatives and attend church services regularly. Dale passed away in 1996.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, and two sons, Jim and Gary Lambeth. She is survived by her granddaughter and husband, Courtney and Miles James, great-granddaughter, Paris James, of Fayetteville, AR; brother Bill and wife Deanna Warford, niece Julie and husband Kirk Phillips, great-niece Andrea Harris of Springfield, MO; brother Fred and wife Marcene Warford, niece Stacy and husband Steve Sanders, great-niece Kayla Atkinson of Muskogee, OK; her niece and caregiver Shirley Evans Cochran and nephew Darrell Evans both of whom took loving care of Lorene in her final years. Lorene's great-niece Angie and great-great niece Hailee Humphrey of Lake Ozark, MO, her nephew, Randy Hatch of Springfield; a step-son Michael and wife Arlene Husmann, formerly of Bolivar, MO; long-time family friend, John Heitz of Springfield; many nieces and nephews; and lastly all of her wonderful friends and Pastor J.R. Duncan from 180 Church.
Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Hazelwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to 180 Church, 4032 W. Lark St, Suite A/B, Battlefield, MO, 65619 or go to a service in Lorene's memory (10:00am on Sundays).
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019