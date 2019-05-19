|
|
Loretta Anne Day
Marshfield - Loretta Anne Day, known for her caring spirit, squash pies and love of her family, departed this life for her heavenly home May 13, 2019. She was 81.
Granny Day, as she was known to her family, lived most of her life in Marshfield, Mo., where she raised two children and made her home on Maple Street. Over the years, there are not many people in her life who didn't stay at her house, eat at her table or receive a helping hand when they needed it most. She was generous, kind and loved to laugh, especially with her grandchildren whom she captivated with stories of traveling to California in her youth and tales of her relatives. She loved Bluegrass music and spending time with her late husband, Shorty, at Starvy Creek.
Loretta worked for many years at various manufacturing companies and later as a cook for Marshfield elementary schools. During that time, she always took off a full week in the summer to spend with her grandchildren. Those hot August days remain fresh in their memories, marked by the best banana pudding you've ever had, Andy Griffith at noon, tomatoes from her garden, fans — no air conditioning — and love and laughter.
Loretta took pride in her garden and her flowers. She was a prolific canner and was known for her signature dishes during Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, when she hosted her family for many years. She and Pop, as her husband was known in the family, also loved to put their large backyard to use for many gatherings. There, she and her kids and grandchildren would fly kites on Easter, play croquet on a specially mowed swath of grass in the summertime and shoot off fireworks on the Fourth of July. Each visit concluded the same way, with a big smile and wave from Loretta from her front porch.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Born Nov. 22, 1937, in Phillipsburg, Missouri, Loretta was the daughter of Lawrence and Bernice (Rich) Hendrix. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. (Shorty) Day; and sisters, Nancy Merrell and Anita Smith.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Teresa Carter and husband Roger; son, Noel Day and wife Sharon; all of Marshfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Alissa Letterman (Ian), Zachary Carter (Kristy), Joshua Carter (Emelie), Janelle Patterson (Jason), Chad Day (Emily), Amelia Terry, Olivia Terry, Logan Hendrix and Mikayla Hendrix; great grandchildren, Zoe, Lily, Elijah, Fox, Daisy, Hayden and Oliver; a special brother, Lewis Hendrix and wife Joy; brothers, Bob Hendrix and wife Wanda, David Hendrix and wife Judy; sister, Margaret Gortney; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Services at the church will be under the direction of Father Mark Binder. Rosary service will be held starting at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery or Holy Trinity Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019