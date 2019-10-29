|
Loretta M. Polk
Springfield - Loretta M. Polk, 80, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019, in the presence of her family. She was born on Oct. 17, 1939 in Freeburg, MO, to John and Katherine Hertzing. Loretta grew up in Jefferson City, MO where she met Joseph H. Boone. They married in 1959 and had three children: Karen Apperson, Gregory Boone, and Janis Simkins. The Boone family moved to Springfield, MO in 1968. For many years, Loretta worked as a secretary for an architectural firm, then Greenwood Laboratory School. She was a devout Catholic and devoted mother. In 1989, she married Hugh K. Polk. They loved to travel and decorate their home for Christmas. Loretta is survived by her sister, Norma Lucas, her children (Karen Apperson, Gregory Boone, and Janis Simkins), 7 grandchildren , 1 great grandson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial) or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019