Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home
501 N Davis St
Miller, MO 65707
(417) 452-3231
Lori Jean Moots


1956 - 2020
Lori Jean Moots Obituary
Lori Jean Moots

Miller - Lori Jean Kruger Moots, age 63, of Miller, Missouri, passed peacefully into the next glorious chapter of her life at 11:46 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020. She died at home in the company of her husband and three sons. She was born July 31, 1956, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the second child born to Paul and Eldonna (White) Kruger.

Her early childhood was spent in western Nebraska and in the mid 1960's her family moved to eastern Nebraska where she graduated from Millard High School in 1974. She was a homemaker and a member of the Round Grove Baptist Church.

On August 15, 1986, she married Daniel Moots in Elkland, Missouri. Daniel was her one and only love until the arrival of her three sons.

While she loved her family, church, crafts, travel, board games and shopping, being a wife and mother and grandmother was her greatest joy.

Lori is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dan; three sons, Andy of Bentonville, Arkansas, Ethan along with his wife, Savannah, and their daughters, Gabby and Cece, of Joplin, Missouri, and Jordan of Chicago, Illinois; her siblings, Kathi Hartog of Lawrence, Kansas, Rob Kruger and his wife, Susan, of Baldwin, Kansas and Ruth Wiebeck and her husband, Chip, of Olathe, Kansas; her mother-in-law, Norma Moots, of Miller and a host of friends and other family members.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Eldonna, and her father-in-law, Merritt Lee Moots.

In light of the concerns and restrictions placed on group gatherings due to COVID-19, there will be a private family graveside service at the Round Grove Cemetery under the direction of the Morris-Leiman-Mosher Funeral Home in Miller.

A celebration of Lori's life will be held at a later date at the Round Grove Baptist Church.

Lori loved the song, "In the Morning When I Rise - Give Me Jesus". On Good Friday her heart's desire was realized.

Memorial donations may be made payable to the Samaritan's Purse, or International Missions Fund, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
