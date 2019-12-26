Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Rivermonte Memorial Garden
Lorraine Alleger


1935 - 2019
Lorraine Alleger Obituary
Lorraine Alleger

Springfield - Delores Lorraine Alleger, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at her home in Springfield, MO. She was born Saturday, November 2nd, 1935 in Springfield, MO to Jack and Mary Osborne.

Lorraine grew up in the Ozarks and graduated from Willard High School in 1955. She became a Christian in her teen years and followed God faithfully all of her days. In 1956 Lorraine met and married the love of her life, Noel Alleger. In marriage she and her husband shared 60 wonderful years together while they raised their two children. Over her lifetime Lorraine worked for Lily Tulip, Montgomery Wards and Commerce Bank. While she did enjoy working outside the home part-time she always considered her true passion to be that of a homemaker and loving helpmate to her husband and family.

She is survived by her two children Scott Alleger and Deon Dill, one sister Jenny Law, two grandchildren Brandon and Graydon Dill and three great grandchildren Eliza, Violet and Ramona.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Kilingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Graveside services for Lorraine will be held Friday, January 3rd at 3:00 PM at the Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
