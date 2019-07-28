Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lottie (Hicks) Reynolds Obituary
Lottie (Hicks) Reynolds passed away July 27, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. Originally from West Plains, Mo. Lottie was born December 18, 1933 in Rover, Mo. to James and Audra Jolliff. She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 sisters, and 1 brother.

Survivors include son Dan Hicks (Teresa) and daughter Vickie Nelson (Rick); grandsons Matthew Hicks and Brandon Northcutt; granddaughters Jessica Latch (Micah), Caroline Cotner (Andy); Great grandchildren Audrina and Jace Latch, August Cotner; Sisters Loyda Stapleton and Vera Fite (Bob).

Funeral Klinger-Cope at Rivermonte; visitation 1-2 Thursday August 1st, with service to follow.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019
