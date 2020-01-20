Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
For more information about
Louanna Wasson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louanna Wasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louanna Wasson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louanna Wasson Obituary
Louanna Wasson

Springfield - Louanna Wasson, 70, stepped into heaven Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side in Springfield. After a 3 ½ year battle with cancer she has been healed and made whole again by her Heavenly Father. Louanna was born August 30, 1949, in Springfield, MO, to Charles and Lydia (Wallace) Hurley. She married Roger Wasson on August 12, 1972.

She loved taking care of others including family, friends, students in their Sunday school class, and friends of her children and grandchildren. She was often considered an additional mother or grandmother, and affectionately known by many names including Ma Wass, Annie, Miss Louanna, EP Grandma, MawMaw, Mom, and Grandma. She was a permanent fixture on the sidelines at nearly every game, meet, recital or event involving her grandchildren.

Louanna loved her family and leaves behind to treasure her memories her husband Roger, daughter Tammy Wilmsmeyer and husband Brian, son Roger Wasson and wife Abby, grandchildren Ty, Cody, Ari & Ezra, siblings from her Samuel & Wasson families, nephews & nieces and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, stepfather, and two brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cox Transitional Care Unit for taking exceptional care of her and the entire family during her final days.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louanna Wasson Memorial Fund c/o Community Foundation of the Ozarks, PO Box 8960, Springfield 65801 or online at cfozarks.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at

www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -