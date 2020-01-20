|
Louanna Wasson
Springfield - Louanna Wasson, 70, stepped into heaven Sunday, January 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side in Springfield. After a 3 ½ year battle with cancer she has been healed and made whole again by her Heavenly Father. Louanna was born August 30, 1949, in Springfield, MO, to Charles and Lydia (Wallace) Hurley. She married Roger Wasson on August 12, 1972.
She loved taking care of others including family, friends, students in their Sunday school class, and friends of her children and grandchildren. She was often considered an additional mother or grandmother, and affectionately known by many names including Ma Wass, Annie, Miss Louanna, EP Grandma, MawMaw, Mom, and Grandma. She was a permanent fixture on the sidelines at nearly every game, meet, recital or event involving her grandchildren.
Louanna loved her family and leaves behind to treasure her memories her husband Roger, daughter Tammy Wilmsmeyer and husband Brian, son Roger Wasson and wife Abby, grandchildren Ty, Cody, Ari & Ezra, siblings from her Samuel & Wasson families, nephews & nieces and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, stepfather, and two brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cox Transitional Care Unit for taking exceptional care of her and the entire family during her final days.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louanna Wasson Memorial Fund c/o Community Foundation of the Ozarks, PO Box 8960, Springfield 65801 or online at cfozarks.org/donate.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020