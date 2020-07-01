Louis Barton Bonner



Warsaw - Louis Barton Bonner, age 75 of Warsaw Mo, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Citizens Memorial Healthcare, Bolivar MO.



Louis was born December 23, 1944 to Roy and Ruby (Stafford) Bonner. Louis grew up in the Ozarks where he worked, married and had children. He enjoyed being a part of the Ozarks and everything it provided. He worked for KRAFT Foods, was a truck driver and at a lumber yard where he always stayed busy.



Louis is survived by his son Louis Bonner II with wife Lisa and three children Matthew, Samantha and step daughter Emma as well as his daughter Robin Bonner and her son, Logan. He is also survived by one sister Bettie Smithson with husband Gaylord, one brother George (Bo) with wife Judy Bonner, and a brother-in-law Kenneth Wayman and sister-in-law Bobbie Bonner, a granddaughter Ruby Dean Bonner as well as many nieces and nephews.



Louis is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruby Bonner, son James Franklin Bonner, two brothers Roy Oliver and Charles Bonner, sister Bertha Wayman, two half-sisters Ruby Pratt and Ruth Carter.



A private family memorial will be held at a later date.









