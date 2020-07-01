1/
Louis Barton Bonner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Barton Bonner

Warsaw - Louis Barton Bonner, age 75 of Warsaw Mo, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Citizens Memorial Healthcare, Bolivar MO.

Louis was born December 23, 1944 to Roy and Ruby (Stafford) Bonner. Louis grew up in the Ozarks where he worked, married and had children. He enjoyed being a part of the Ozarks and everything it provided. He worked for KRAFT Foods, was a truck driver and at a lumber yard where he always stayed busy.

Louis is survived by his son Louis Bonner II with wife Lisa and three children Matthew, Samantha and step daughter Emma as well as his daughter Robin Bonner and her son, Logan. He is also survived by one sister Bettie Smithson with husband Gaylord, one brother George (Bo) with wife Judy Bonner, and a brother-in-law Kenneth Wayman and sister-in-law Bobbie Bonner, a granddaughter Ruby Dean Bonner as well as many nieces and nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruby Bonner, son James Franklin Bonner, two brothers Roy Oliver and Charles Bonner, sister Bertha Wayman, two half-sisters Ruby Pratt and Ruth Carter.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
12700 SE Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 761-6272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved