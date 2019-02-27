Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Pippin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis W. Pippin


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis W. Pippin Obituary
Louis W. Pippin

Springfield, Mo. - Louis "Louie" Pippin, 84, Springfield, Mo. passed away February 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Mr. Pippin was born to parents Lester and Malissa Pippin who precede him in death, as well as two sisters, Etta and Carrie, and two brothers, Lester Ray and Guy. He is survived by three nieces, Doris Watt, Mary Giboney, and Nancy Massey.

After retirement as librarian from Lebanon, Mo. High School, he resided in Springfield. He was known fondly by northside neighbors and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with private burial at a later date in Brighton cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now