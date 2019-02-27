|
Louis W. Pippin
Springfield, Mo. - Louis "Louie" Pippin, 84, Springfield, Mo. passed away February 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. Mr. Pippin was born to parents Lester and Malissa Pippin who precede him in death, as well as two sisters, Etta and Carrie, and two brothers, Lester Ray and Guy. He is survived by three nieces, Doris Watt, Mary Giboney, and Nancy Massey.
After retirement as librarian from Lebanon, Mo. High School, he resided in Springfield. He was known fondly by northside neighbors and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with private burial at a later date in Brighton cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019