Louis William "Bill" Crooks
Springfield - Louis William "Bill" Crooks, 72 of Springfield passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in his home.
He was born March 5, 1948 in Frankfurt, Germany to Edgar Dallas and Elba Hansen Crooks. He grew up in Sparta, Missouri and graduated from SMSU. He was a Missouri Highway Patrolman for 28 years. He was married to the love of his life for 48 years, Jane Ann (Schwegel) Crooks.
Bill loved the lake and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Jane of the home; three children, Eric (Misty), Kevin (Ann Marie), and Shawna (James); and his grandchildren, Chase, Jace, Kenlie, Wrena, Chloe, Rani and Lexi. Also surviving is his brother, Edgar Dallas "Rock" Crooks.
A celebration of life will be at Table Rock Lake this summer. Online condolences may be left at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 19 to May 24, 2020