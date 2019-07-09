Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
South Street Christian Church
Burial
Following Services
Maple Park Cemetery
Louise Hedrick


1930 - 2019
Louise Hedrick Obituary
Louise Hedrick

Springfield - Mary Louise (Roy) Hedrick, 88, of Springfield, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born October 16, 1930 in Cane Hill, Missouri, the daughter of William Lonnie Roy and Margaret Alba (O'Bryant) Roy. She graduated from Stockton High School. She worked many years for Ferrell-Duncan Clinic and about 30 years for Internal Medicine Group. She was active in many clubs and organizations and was a longtime member of South Street Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Hedrick; step-children Linda Porter (Martin) and Larry Hedrick (Diana); five step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren, one step-great great grandchild, four nieces, one nephew and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at South Street Christian Church. Burial will follow in Maple Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader from July 9 to July 10, 2019
