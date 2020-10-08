1/
Louise Nichols
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Nichols

Seymour - Louise (Kleier) Nichols was born on September 25, 1930 in Diggins, MO to Remon and Nellie (Cornelison) Kleier. She passed from this world on Tuesday, October 6 at her daughter's home in Columbia, Mo just 11 days after her 90th birthday.

On July 9, 1950 she was united in marriage to Bob Nichols and they shared almost 60 years together.

She is survived by her daughter Linda and husband Jim of Columbia; two grandsons, Andy of Columbia and Rob and his wife Katie and great-granddaughter Hallie Marie of Kansas City; several nieces and nephews and a wealth of other relatives and many close friends.

Graveside services will be at 11 on Saturday at the Seymour Masonic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested and memorials to the Seymour First Christian Church building fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Seymour Masonic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holman-Howe Seymour - Seymour
214 West Clinton
Seymour, MO 65746
1-417-935-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holman-Howe Seymour - Seymour

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved