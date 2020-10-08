Louise NicholsSeymour - Louise (Kleier) Nichols was born on September 25, 1930 in Diggins, MO to Remon and Nellie (Cornelison) Kleier. She passed from this world on Tuesday, October 6 at her daughter's home in Columbia, Mo just 11 days after her 90th birthday.On July 9, 1950 she was united in marriage to Bob Nichols and they shared almost 60 years together.She is survived by her daughter Linda and husband Jim of Columbia; two grandsons, Andy of Columbia and Rob and his wife Katie and great-granddaughter Hallie Marie of Kansas City; several nieces and nephews and a wealth of other relatives and many close friends.Graveside services will be at 11 on Saturday at the Seymour Masonic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are requested and memorials to the Seymour First Christian Church building fund.