Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
5234 West State Highway EE
Springfied, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Marlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell Paul Marlin


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell Paul Marlin Obituary
Lowell Paul Marlin

Springfield - Lowell Paul Marlin, age 94, Springfield passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at Cox Hospital South, after a short illness .

Lowell was born February 15, 1926 to Lawrence and Myrtle Marlin. He was a 1943 graduate of Springfield Senior High School. Lowell served aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the United States Navy during World War II. He was united in marriage to Mary Williams on June 23, 1956, in Springfield, MO. Lowell worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 41 years, retiring in 1987. Lowell and Mary have been members of Wesley United Methodist Church since 1970. Lowell was an avid gardener,and was known for his roses.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Marlin; David Marlin, of Springfield, Jeff Marlin, of Oakdale, MN, Julie Marlin and husband Ziad, of Campbell CA, and Jennifer Marlin and husband Don, of Springfield; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Lowell was preceded in death by son, Larry Andrews; parents Lawrence and Myrtle Marlin; two brothers, Earl Marlin and Homer Marlin; and two sisters, Olive Edith Hankins and Wilma Johnston.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 1:00 pm in White Chapel Memorial Gardens 5234 West State Highway EE Springfied, Missouri 65802. Because of State, County and City regulations because of Covid 19, only 10 people are allowed at the grave site, the rest are required to remain in their vehicles. Those not able to attend the services can sign the guestbook at Greenlawn South Funeral Home during normal business hours or the online guestbook at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lowell's name to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -