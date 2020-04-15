|
|
Lowell Paul Marlin
Springfield - Lowell Paul Marlin, age 94, Springfield passed away Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at Cox Hospital South, after a short illness .
Lowell was born February 15, 1926 to Lawrence and Myrtle Marlin. He was a 1943 graduate of Springfield Senior High School. Lowell served aboard the U.S.S. Hornet in the United States Navy during World War II. He was united in marriage to Mary Williams on June 23, 1956, in Springfield, MO. Lowell worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 41 years, retiring in 1987. Lowell and Mary have been members of Wesley United Methodist Church since 1970. Lowell was an avid gardener,and was known for his roses.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Marlin; David Marlin, of Springfield, Jeff Marlin, of Oakdale, MN, Julie Marlin and husband Ziad, of Campbell CA, and Jennifer Marlin and husband Don, of Springfield; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Lowell was preceded in death by son, Larry Andrews; parents Lawrence and Myrtle Marlin; two brothers, Earl Marlin and Homer Marlin; and two sisters, Olive Edith Hankins and Wilma Johnston.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 at 1:00 pm in White Chapel Memorial Gardens 5234 West State Highway EE Springfied, Missouri 65802. Because of State, County and City regulations because of Covid 19, only 10 people are allowed at the grave site, the rest are required to remain in their vehicles. Those not able to attend the services can sign the guestbook at Greenlawn South Funeral Home during normal business hours or the online guestbook at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lowell's name to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020