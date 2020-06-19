Lucille Grace Sachs



Springfield - Lucille Grace Sachs, 98, passed peacefully from the cares of this life



on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Manor at Elfindale, Springfield, Missouri.



Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband Jacques, and her parents



Charles and Lucy Lowerre. Lucille was born in Brooklyn, New York, on August 4, 1921 the daughter of Charles and Lucy Lowerre. In 1939 Lucille graduated with honors from Andrew Jackson High School, St. Albans, New York. After high school she worked for AT&T in New York City. She met the love of her life, Jacques Sachs in High School, they actually danced to a young Frank Sinatra at their High School Prom. They were married on November 29, 1944 and left New York headed for Big Spring, Texas where Jacques was stationed during World War II. In 1946 they made their home in Springfield, Missouri. Lucille is survived by her children, Lucy Kawaihalau, Kauai, Hawaii; Linda McMurry and husband Larry of Springfield, Missouri; Jacques Sachs and wife Cindy of Salem, Missouri and Janine Sachs of Nixa, Missouri. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren include: Laura Hancock and husband Joe, their children, Rachel, Emma, and Joseph of Frisco, Texas; Alicia Asuncion and husband Ross, their children Logan, Micah, Amber Joy and Kobi of Kauai, Hawaii; Lane McMurry and wife Courtney, their children Connor, Cohen, and John Cross; Kevin Kawaihalau and his children Kezia, Kilauea, Hawaii, Kawena, Malibu, California; Andrea Wilson and husband Rick, their children Emily, Sam and Caroline of The Woodlands, Texas and Ben Sachs of St. Louis, Missouri, nieces and nephews. Lucille was a wonderful wife and mother, and a friend to all with her beautiful smile. Nothing pleased her more than to have her family together. She always made every occasion a celebration!



She was always involved in the lives of her children, working with the PTA, Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, and 4H Club. Lucille and Jacques loved to travel,



in the early days it was trips back and forth to New York & California to visit family. In 1969 their daughter Lucy moved to Kauai, Hawaii, and they made many trips to the beautiful island of Kauai to visit. She was a faithful member of The First Congregational Church where she sang in the choir and played the piano. Currently she was a faithful member of Central Christian Church, Springfield, Missouri. Lucille will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.



Her Grandson Kevin put it best..He said, "Grandpa will have the best Father's Day he has had in a long time with Grandma with him." The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of The Manor at Elfindale for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers Memorial Gifts may be made to: Central Christian Church 1475 North Washington Ave., Springfield, Missouri 65802. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. A private family interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the funeral home. For all those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be Live-Streamed on Facebook: Janine Sachs Facebook Page. (We would love to know you are watching with us.)









