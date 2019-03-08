|
Lucille Marian Miekley Daughtry
Springfield - Lucille Marian Miekley Daughtry, 97, a native of Billings, Missouri, passed away on February 13, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born October 29, 1921 on the family farm off Smart Road in Billings. At 22, she left farm life for Los Angeles, California and joined the Cadet Nurse core during WWII. She married JB Daughtry, a WWII veteran, after returning to Springfield. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary for Veterans of Foreign Wars in Arlington, Virginia where she lived until recently. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Chris and Gussie Miekley of Billings, her husband, JB, brother, Howard Miekley, and sister, Velma Mack. She is survived by one daughter, Christine Smith Dolloff of Hayes, Virginia and Washington DC, one granddaughter, Rebecca Lucylle Darden, of Atlanta, Georgia, and one great-grandaughter. Arrangements were under Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point, Virginia. A private family burial at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri will be at later date.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019