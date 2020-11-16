Lucy Redman Nichols French



Aurora, MO - Lucy Redman Nichols French, age 70, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 8.



Lucy was born in Chicago, Illinois to Edward Payson Nichols II and Jeanne Walsh Nichols on June 10, 1950. She grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. One of her fondest childhood memories was spending summers in Massachusetts, and she had a lifelong love of Cape Cod and the ocean. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1968 and went on to attend Colorado Women's College before transferring to the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism.



After graduation Lucy worked for KMOX-TV in St. Louis, Missouri as a television news reporter. She later moved to Springfield and worked as an anchor at KOLR-TV, where she met her husband Dan French. Lucy and Dan were married in 1979 and moved to Des Moines, Iowa and later South Bend, Indiana, where her three children were born in nearby Mishawaka.



Her children sparked a strong interest in early childhood education, which inspired Lucy to become a certified Montessori teacher, a certification she maintained throughout her life. She went on to found St. Charles Montessori Academy in St. Charles, Missouri, where she was the director and a teacher for several years. After moving to Aurora, Missouri, Lucy worked as the director of Main Street Aurora as well as for Alltel, where she was affectionately known for many years as "the Alltel lady" in large part from her booth in Wal-Mart. After retiring from Alltel, she became passionate about health and whole food nutrition, helping many to eat more fruits and vegetables through the use of JuicePlus and Tower Gardens.



Lucy had an infectious smile and laugh, which powered her joyful spirit. She loved helping other people and took great joy in volunteering at the Harvest Church Food Pantry in Aurora. She had a wise soul and a strong faith in Jesus, and was a member of Elm Branch Christian Church. She was a huge fan of Harry Potter and Wonder Woman, and believed in acting the age you felt, not necessarily the age you were. Her strong will, positive nature, and joy formed a uniquely powerful personality, and she will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother, and her brother, Father Edward Payson Nichols III, as well as her aunts Betty Nichols, Miriam Nichols, and Phoebe Palmer. She is survived by her children Daniel Henderson French, Alexander Edward French, Sarah Elizabeth Nichols French Mignano and her husband, Anthony Patrick Mignano, and her nephew Tyler Lipp and his wife Katie. Lucy also has many cousins in the New England area.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Elm Branch Christian Church in Aurora on Thursday, November 18th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to the Salvation Army.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store