Luis Rideeoutte

Luis Rideeoutte (Cook), 48, of Pevely Mo was born on June 8, 1972 and passed away on November 7, 2020.

Luis was adopted at a young age, and had recently reunited with his biological family.

He is survived by his mother Faye Cauthon and her husband Steve of Camdenton MO, and siblings Clay Cook, Sara Wright and her husband Matthew, and Linda Wade and her husband Damion, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his biological family including his mother Millie Davis of Des Moines IA, and siblings Natasha Rideeoutte, and Russell Crane and his wife Saharu, along with many nieces and nephews.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
