Lula Alexander

Lula AlexanderSpringfield - Lula Dell Alexander, age 86, of Nixa, Missouri, passed away on October 20th, 2020, at the Fremont Senior Living Residences. Lu was born in Tampa, Florida, to James Clarence Thomas Jr. and Mattie Lucile (Kainer) Thomas.She attended Lamar High School (Texas) and later, Rice University. Lu worked for Bank of America, starting as a window teller. She worked hard and broke barriers for female employees, and was promoted Vice- President of the bank. She was very proud of her work ethic and was respected by many for her business and financial intelligence.Lu loved the Lord with all her heart and it showed. She was a great and trusted faith advisor by many. She dedicated her time, energy and finances to support the ministries of many, especially missions and children ministries. Her passion was children though. She loved children and wanted to ensure they had a chance to know the love of the Lord in their lives, whether it was through a hug, biblical teaching, food in their belly or a ride to church.Lu grew up in Houston, Texas, where she met her true love, Jimmy O. Alexander. Lu always said it was love at first sight. She married Jimmy in 1952 and never left his side for 57 years until 2010 when he passed away. Even to the day of her passing, she wore her wedding ring with pride. Jimmy and Lu overcame so many hardships by leaning on each other. They had two sons, Charles Edward and Stephen Alan, who both died tragically too young. Lu also fought breast cancer on 3 different occasions. Lu and Jimmy did it all together and made it through by relying on each other and their faith.In 1984, Jimmy and Lu adopted their 4-year old grandson, Charlie Alexander. They both immediately retired and moved to a farm in Cove, Arkansas. Lu dedicated herself to Charlie and the church. Lu loved Charlie dearly; he was her pride and joy. Lu invested her time teaching Sunday School, children's ministries and women's ministries. She and Jimmy also started helping out at the local volunteer fire department, both serving for 20+ years developing that small fire department into an amazing asset for the community, with the help of other volunteers. In 2014, she moved to Nixa Missouri to be close to her great-granddaughters, Charlie and his wife, Kesha.Lu was preceded in death by her parents James Clarence Thomas Jr. and Mattie Lucile (Kainer) Thomas; her husband, Jimmy O. Alexander; and her brother, Armond Thomas.Lu is survived by her grandson and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Kesha Alexander, and her two amazing great-granddaughters, Ember and Mayva Alexander.Lu was cherished by many and will be missed immensely.Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. A small graveside funeral will be held on Oct 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Grandview Memorial Cemetery in Pasadena, Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be made to Nixa First Assembly of God, 113 West Mount Vernon, Nixa, Missouri 65714; or the Cove Rural Fire Department, 5412 US-71, Cove, Arkansas 71937.Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, Missouri.