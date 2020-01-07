|
|
Lydia Ann Broadstreet
Springfield, MO - Lydia Ann Broadstreet, age 87, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Glendale Gardens in Springfield after a brief illness. Her life began on April 30, 1932, in Las Animas, Colorado, the daughter of Hobart and Margaret (Townsend) Smith.
She graduated from Berwyn High School in Berwyn, Nebraska. She then went on to study art and design at Hastings College in Nebraska, also The College of Emporia in Emporia, Kansas and Friends University in Wichita. Her career began as an artist at Mc Cormick Armstrong Publishing Company in Wichita, and at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City.
Lydia owned and operated Broadstreets, her own interior design and contemporary furniture company in Springfield. She was always seeing new perspectives on how spaces and design should look and feel. Her sense of color was unmatched. She created beautiful interiors in many banks, restaurants, hotels, businesses, and schools in the area. After several years, she sold Broadstreets and moved to Santa Cruz, California for a few years. She returned to Springfield and worked as a realtor for Murney Associates Real Estate firm for several years until her retirement.
Lydia is survived by her daughter, Meg Mauro of Marble Falls, Arkansas; her son, Jim Broadstreet of Springfield, Missouri; grandsons; Harrison and Robert Broadstreet; a brother, Dr. McClure Smith and his wife Mary of Wichita, Kansas, several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, H. David Smith, Vincent T. Smith, and Dr. Daniel E. Smith.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Donations in memory of Lydia may be made to the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Drive, Springfield, MO 65807. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020