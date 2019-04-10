|
Lyle F. Schuder
Springfield, Missouri - Lyle Forrest Schuder
Lyle Forrest Schuder, 80, of Springfield, son of Ralph and Hythel Schuder, was born October 14, 1938 in Fordland, MO and passed away April 8, 2019 at Springfield Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Schuder; two brothers and their wives, Larry and Shirley Schuder of Seymour, MO and Ronnie and Cindy Schuder of Rogersville, MO; and one sister and her husband Hyldia & Scott Williams of Ft. Worth, TX; his three sons, Randy Schuder and wife Tonya of Rogersville, MO, Tony Schuder and wife Jovy of Cibolo, TX, Jerry Schuder of LaCenter, KY, and a daughter, Tracy Cruise and husband Jeff of Havana, IL; two step-sons Denny and Theresa Weston of Springfield and Timmy and Cheri Weston of Clever, MO, and a step-daughter Kim Cross and husband Greg of Boliver; 15 grandchildren Stephanie Bond (Jason), Sarah Schuder, Kaile Lindsay, Jastony Schuder, Brandon Schuder, Jasmine Schuder, Landon Schuder, Zach Schuder, Kelly Cruise, Jason Cruise, Shawna Moss, Timmy Weston, Jessica Weston, Katelyn Cross and Tiffany Inman; 8 great-grandchildren Brayton Knight, Christian Knight, Dezyrae Courtney, Kayla Weston, Dane Weston, Brock Weston, Alyssa Moss and Jordan Moss; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Herrah and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Joshua Schuder, and the mother of his children Reba Schuder.
Lyle spent the majority of his life working in multiple settings. His early years in Fordland, MO were spent working on the farm. He retired from Ash Grove Cement Co. after 35 years of service and later retired from Cox Medical Center North where he worked part-time for 45 years as the evening Housekeeping Supervisor. He continued to work for Cox Hospital cleaning floors and offices following retirement. Following his stroke in 2016 he would often ask about his work schedule and report on his tasks. He loved fishing, traveling, and trying new restaurants. He was a car and truck enthusiast, always planning for his next vehicle.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte Chapel (4500 S. Lone Pine Avenue Springfield, MO). Services will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with a burial following at Eastlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to .
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019