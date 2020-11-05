1/1
Lynn Crotts
1935 - 2020
Lynn Crotts

Nixa - Frank Lynn Crotts, 84, was born in Viola, Arkansas on November 10, 1935, to Raymond and Gladys Crotts. He was saved at an early age at Flora Baptist Church near Viola, Arkansas. He was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church in Nixa, MO. He departed this life after a short illness on November 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Lorene Crotts and Inez Steele.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie Crotts; his children Lynette Crotts Anthony (Mike), Jamie Fleeger (David), Raymond Crotts (Marsha), and Shelli Mabe (Brent); grandchildren Zak Boylan (Summer), Bret Boylan, Lauren Seesel (Jim), Emily Straw (Stephen), Caleb Mabe, and Abby Mabe (Diego); great grandchildren Sebastian Boylan, and Barrett Boylan.

Lynn began the hard work he did all of his life at an early age. He went to Draughons Business College, later started Cleanco Company, and built and operated two motels in Branson. He sold the motels and retired in the early 2000s to his farm and family.

He was a wonderful example of honesty and integrity. His work ethic was an inspiration to his family.

Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects to Lynn during Calling Hours on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home from 9:00-4:30 P.M. A private family graveside will be held at Glenn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Flora Cemetery Association in Viola, AR.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
09:00 - 04:30 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
