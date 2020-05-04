|
|
Lynn Driver
Springfield - C. Lynn Driver, age 61 years, of Billings, MO, passed away April 30, 2020, in his home. He was born on October 28, 1958 in Springfield, MO, the son of Charlie and Bobbie (Lewis) Driver. A lifelong resident of the Nixa and surrounding area, Lynn attended grade school at Nixa Elementary and later graduated from Nixa High School. Lynn owned and operated Driver Electric and was most recently employed with Lowe's in Springfield, MO. Lynn had a love for adventure. He loved the excitement the racetrack often brought, he would sponsor cars and attend many races. Lynn was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and participated in many bass tournaments on Table Rock Lake and when he couldn't fish he would venture to the land and hunt. As a young boy Lynn adored spending time at his granny and gramps with his sisters and cousins. Lynn developed a strong connection to his dogs and when you would see Lynn you would often see his companion by his side.
Survivors include: his son, Calin Driver of Springfield; sister, Marla Driver-Capoferri (husband Michael), two nieces, Missy Richardson of Arizona and Mindy Piper and husband Jason of New Bloomfield; and his great nieces and nephews, Braidyn Palan of Pennsylvania and Alexis Mears, Andrew Piper, CJ Mears of New Bloomfield; He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta (Bobbie) Driver and Charles E. Driver and his sister Malory Wilder.
Services will be conducted at Adams Funeral Home (109 N Truman Blvd, Nixa, MO 65714) on Thursday evening, May 7, 2020 with a visitation from 5pm to 6:30pm and memorial service from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Department of Conservation - Discover Nature Fishing Program. (https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/donate/monetary-gifts-and-memorial-donations)
Published in the News-Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020