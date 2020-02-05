Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Dale Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Dale Allen Obituary
M. Dale Allen

Ozark - M. Dale Allen, 91 , passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am Friday, February 7th with a service following at 11:00am. Both events will be at the First Baptist Church of Ozark, 1400 W. Jackson Street, Ozark, Missouri. A private interment will be scheduled in the coming days.

Dale was born August 8, 1928 in St. Louis County, Missouri, to James and Golden Allen. He began the pastorate at age 15, serving churches across the state of Missouri. Dale served as Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in Creve Coeur for 23 years. Following service there, he joined the faculty of Missouri Baptist University as Professor of Humanities, serving 23 years before retiring from that position at age 81. Dale loved to sing in quartets and other ensembles. He was a pilot who loved flying airplanes and served as a flight instructor in St. Louis area. He loved teaching and preaching, taking every opportunity to share the gospel.

Dale is survived by his wife Anne, to whom he was married over 70 years. He is also survived by daughters Rebecca Morales (Paul) of Lee's Summit, MO, Pamela Sander (Tom) of Tampa, FL, and Nancy Brasfield (Scott) of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Home, Ozark, Missouri Campus.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -