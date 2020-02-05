|
M. Dale Allen
Ozark - M. Dale Allen, 91 , passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am Friday, February 7th with a service following at 11:00am. Both events will be at the First Baptist Church of Ozark, 1400 W. Jackson Street, Ozark, Missouri. A private interment will be scheduled in the coming days.
Dale was born August 8, 1928 in St. Louis County, Missouri, to James and Golden Allen. He began the pastorate at age 15, serving churches across the state of Missouri. Dale served as Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church in Creve Coeur for 23 years. Following service there, he joined the faculty of Missouri Baptist University as Professor of Humanities, serving 23 years before retiring from that position at age 81. Dale loved to sing in quartets and other ensembles. He was a pilot who loved flying airplanes and served as a flight instructor in St. Louis area. He loved teaching and preaching, taking every opportunity to share the gospel.
Dale is survived by his wife Anne, to whom he was married over 70 years. He is also survived by daughters Rebecca Morales (Paul) of Lee's Summit, MO, Pamela Sander (Tom) of Tampa, FL, and Nancy Brasfield (Scott) of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Home, Ozark, Missouri Campus.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020