Maben "Kelly" Rodriguez
1949 - 2020
Savannah - Maben "Kelly" Rodriguez, 71, of Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born Sept 2, 1949 to Avil and Ava Rodriguez. Kelly attended school in Springfield. He served in the U. S. Army and was a police officer in Springfield, MO, a Detective for the Greene County Sheriff's Department, police officer for Shelbina, MO and retired from Kansas Department of Corrections. Preceded in death by: his parents and sister Martha Ann Young.

Survivors: wife Rhonda, daughters, Kelly Ann and Amanda, nephew Greg (Shara) Young, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Mr. Rodriguez has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Maben Kelly Rodriguez Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook at www.rupp funeral.com.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home - St. Joseph
6054 Pryor Ave
St. Joseph, MO 64504
816-238-1797
