Maben "Kelly" Rodriguez
Savannah - Maben "Kelly" Rodriguez, 71, of Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born Sept 2, 1949 to Avil and Ava Rodriguez. Kelly attended school in Springfield. He served in the U. S. Army and was a police officer in Springfield, MO, a Detective for the Greene County Sheriff's Department, police officer for Shelbina, MO and retired from Kansas Department of Corrections. Preceded in death by: his parents and sister Martha Ann Young.
Survivors: wife Rhonda, daughters, Kelly Ann and Amanda, nephew Greg (Shara) Young, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Mr. Rodriguez has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home in St. Joseph. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Maben Kelly Rodriguez Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook at www.rupp funeral.com
.