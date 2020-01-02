Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
Mackenna Yvonne Milhon


2000 - 2020
Mackenna Yvonne Milhon Obituary
Mackenna Yvonne Milhon

Springfield - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of MacKenna Yvonne Milhon, beloved daughter, grand-daughter, great- grand daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.

MacKenna "Mac" Milhon was born January 1, 2000, in Springfield, MO. to Rachel Crook (Conway) and Gabryal Milhon. MacKenna graduated from Reeds Spring High School in May, 2018. She attended Ozark Technical College in 2019. MacKenna was studying to become a nurse with hopes of someday becoming a pediatrician.

MacKenna had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She tried to see the best in everyone and never met a stranger. MacKenna left this world way too soon and will be greatly missed.

MacKenna is survived by her parents, Rachel and Scotty Crook ( Springfield) Father; Gabryal Milhon in Nebraska, Maternal grandparents: Robert and Debbie Dillon, and great-grandfather, Orville Dillon, all of Springfield, her brothers: Kyle Ryan Ayres, Gage Crook, Braydon Milhon, Cameron Milhon and Clayton Milhon, her sisters: Gabby Crook and Hannah Crook, Paternal great-grandparents: Buford and Jeannie Peevyhouse and grandparents: Mike and Annetta Milhon.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
