Mae Kathleen Walter (nee Lauer)
Springfield - Mae Kathleen Walter (nee Lauer), beloved wife of the late Lawrence W. Walter, dear sister of Jack Lauer, Glen (Theresa) Lauer, Dolores (Thomas) Riley and Gladys (Lorenzo) Jara, aunt of many nieces and nephews, daughter of the late Jack and Aloysia Lauer, sister-in-law of the late Barbara Lauer, step-mother of William (Denise) Walter, Suzanne (Bill) Cosby and David (Donna) Walter, grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3. Died, Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Age 77. Please join the family for the funeral mass, Monday, April 8, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cincinnati, at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in St James Cemetery. Please, no flowers. Instead make a donation to Oakwood Village, 1500 Villa Drive, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019