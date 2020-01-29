Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae L. Potter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae L. Potter Obituary
Mae L. Potter

Springfield - Mae Louise Potter, 91 of Springfield passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Maples after a short illness.

She was born April 27, 1928 in Pleasant Hope, Missouri the youngest of 12 to Charles and Jessie Tharp Tindle. Mae worked as a lab tech for Lily Tulip/Owen-Ilinois Company for over 30 years. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, Raymond Potter.

Mae is survived by her daughter, Janet Brazeal and husband, Craig; granddaughter, Natalie Elston and husband Phil; and great-granddaughters, Taylor and Kennedy Elston.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel with visitation to follow the service. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery.

Donations may be made to , 2446 E. Madrid, Springfield, MO 65804 or the , 2926 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -