|
|
Mae L. Potter
Springfield - Mae Louise Potter, 91 of Springfield passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Maples after a short illness.
She was born April 27, 1928 in Pleasant Hope, Missouri the youngest of 12 to Charles and Jessie Tharp Tindle. Mae worked as a lab tech for Lily Tulip/Owen-Ilinois Company for over 30 years. She was a member of Second Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband, Raymond Potter.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Janet Brazeal and husband, Craig; granddaughter, Natalie Elston and husband Phil; and great-granddaughters, Taylor and Kennedy Elston.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Gorman Scharpf Brentwood Chapel with visitation to follow the service. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to , 2446 E. Madrid, Springfield, MO 65804 or the , 2926 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020