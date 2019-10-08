Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Malory Wilder


1957 - 2019
Malory Wilder Obituary
Malory Wilder

Rockaway Beach - Malory Ann Wilder, age 62 years, of Rockaway Beach, MO, passed away October 2, 2019, in her home. She was born on June 27, 1957 in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Charlie and Bobbie (Lewis) Driver. A lifelong resident of the Nixa and Springfield area. Malory attended grade school at Nixa Elementary and later graduated from Nixa High School. She was employed with King Quarter's Hotel in Branson, MO. Malory had a love for finding treasures in thrift stores, reading her bible, and always loved to surprise her friend, Steve Brody, with the gem she just discovered. She was a hard worker and had a passion for vinyl records. Malory was an avid sports fan and loved rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. As a young girl she adored spending time at her granny and gramps with her cousins, brother and sister.

Survivors include: one sister, Marla Driver-Capoferri (husband Michael), one brother, C. Lynn Driver; two daughters, Melissa Richardson, Mindy Piper (husband Jason); four grandchildren, Braidyn Palan, Alexis Mears, Andrew Piper, CJ Mears; nephew, Calin Driver. She was preceded in death by her mother, Roberta (Bobbie) Driver and Charles E. Driver.

A memorial service will be conducted at 6: 00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 5pm to 6pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to - http://giftfunds.stjude.org/malorywilder.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 8, 2019
