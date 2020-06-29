Manual "Jack" Harris
Manual "Jack" Harris

Springfield - Manual "Jack" Harris, 69, of Springfield, Missouri, lost his long battle with cancer on June 29, 2020 at home with family. Jack was born on July 18, 1950 to Earl and Alice Harris in Springfield.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by one brother, one sister; his sons, David Harris (Mandi) and Timothy Harris; and a host of grandchildren.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
