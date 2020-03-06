Services
Maret Elaine Cheek

Maret Elaine Cheek Obituary
Maret Elaine Cheek

Springfield - Maret Elaine Cheek, 73, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away February 16, 2020, while vacationing in Arizona. Maret was born June 2, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Claus and Laura Viksjo.

She married Bill Cheek in Tempe, Arizona, August 20, 1966. Maret earned her bachelor's degree from Texas Woman's University in 1969. After moving to Springfield in 1973, she was a stay at home mother and later worked for the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Maret was proceeded in death by her parents and her brothers, Mark Viksjo and Michael Viksjo. She is survived by husband, Bill, and sister, Avis Fisher. Maret leaves as her legacy two children, Karen Cheek Pankratz and Kevin Cheek (Diana) and four grandchildren: Lucas Pankratz, Jenna Pankratz, Katie Cheek and Alex Cheek.

Maret loved her role as mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being with family and friends, art, music, church fellowship and activities, playing her piano, volunteering with the Regional Girls Shelter Auxiliary, reading, coffee with friend Sarah, dining out, and desserts - especially ice cream. Maret was a loving and caring soul who is dearly missed.

A celebration of Maret's life will be held, March 13, 2020, 10:00 AM at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, Springfield, with Reverend Michael Hansen officiating, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to First and Calvary, Crosslines, Ozarks Food Harvest, or a .

The family thanks the physicians, nurses, and all staff at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Glendale, Arizona, for their caring professionalism while Maret was a patient. The thoughts and prayers of our friends and family will be forever appreciated.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Inform family & friends of Maret's passing.
