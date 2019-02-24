|
|
Margaret Anderson
Springfield - Margaret Anderson, age 80, of Springfield, MO passed away at 12:40pm on February 19th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
She was active in the community, well known and beloved by the many people whose lives she touched. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary and served as state president for Missouri. She was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, and one of her greatest delights was the Cubs winning the World Series after 75 years of cheering them on.
She was President of the Board of Directors for the Springfield Housing Authority for a time, and followed that position by serving as the head resident for her apartment property for many years. Countless tenants came to know and respect 'Miss Margaret' for her caring nature and a tough demeanor when it was called for. This tenacity endeared her to the Springfield Police Department, who she worked with closely in ensuring resident safety. Every officer knew that fresh baked cookies were only a knock on the door away.
Margaret was known for her quick wit and acerbic sense of humor. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis as a young adult, a condition which increasingly limited her activity as she aged. However, she always found a way to make any situation entertaining. Even just at home, she often had multiple TVs playing different programs throughout the house, and sometimes also a police scanner as well. She liked to stay informed.
She is survived by her son Jack Norman-Hodges and his husband Jason, of Springfield, Missouri; her grandchildren Jessica Gentry of Ozark, Missouri, Christopher and Vicky Hodges of Ozark, Missouri, and Miranda and Madeline Norman of Kansas City, Missouri; her great-grandchildren Gabe, Marissa, Constance, Hunter, and Helena. Her older brother Lewis "Andy" Anderson and his wife Mary of Kansas City, Missouri; her sister-in-law Lea Anderson of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis B. and Martha G. Anderson, and her brother Richard Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on February 27th at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri. She will be interred in the columbarium of the funeral home, along with the remains of her beloved Boston Terrier Katie. Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm on February 26th in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CoxHealth Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship Program.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019