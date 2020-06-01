Margaret Ann Hickman



Springfield - Margaret Ann (Page) Hickman, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in BirchPointe Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Hickman was born in Springfield, Missouri, on December 14, 1930, to Frank and Margaret (Dishman) Page. On August 15, 1959, Margaret Ann married James W. "Bill" Hickman. They were together for over 55 years until his death in 2015. She is survived by one son, Page Hickman along with many, many friends.



Margaret Ann graduated from Springfield High School in 1948 and entered Southwest Missouri State College. She graduated from SMS in 1953 with a degree in Music Education. Following graduation, she taught music in the Strafford School District and at Pipkin Middle School in Springfield. After Page was born in 1962, she assumed the role of stay-at-home mom, always willing to volunteer where needed. Margaret Ann was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. She was in her element when it came to planning a dinner or party for friends and family.



Mrs. Hickman was a life-long member of Pathways (formerly Dale Street) United Methodist Church. Through the years, she was active in all aspects of the church. Beginning in her late teens, she served the church as pianist and organist and later, with Bill by her side at the organ, she directed the Chancel Choir for over 50 years.



Margaret Ann was also an avid supporter of the Springfield Symphony Association. Beginning in high school, she played string bass in the orchestra and later served on their Board of Directors. She has also been a member of the Springfield Symphony Guild since its inception, serving a term as president and represented the guild on two occasions at the national level.



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 3 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Michael Blacksher officiating under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. No formal visitation has been planned; however, friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 2 after 2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date once current situations allow. The family would like to thank the staff of BirchPointe Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care of Margaret Ann for the past nine months. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pathways United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.









