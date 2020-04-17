|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Gail Lamke Price
Brookfield - Margaret "Peggy" Gail Lamke Price of Brookfield, MO, passed away on Sunday, April 5th, in Gunnison, Colorado. Peggy was born in Moberly, MO, on June 19th, 1924, to Raymond Clarence Lamke and Ruth Howard Jennings Lamke. On May 30th, 1948, she married her devoted husband, James Butler Price. Together they built a life around their family, church, community, clubs, education and travel. Perhaps what they will be most remembered for is their legacy of giving and service.
After graduating from Christian College and Northwestern University with degrees in both English and Math, Peggy enjoyed a brief but rewarding professional singing career. When she moved to Brookfield as a newlywed, she enjoyed spending her time as a substitute teacher in the Brookfield schools.
Peggy and Jim would welcome a son, Richard Patton Price, and a daughter, Gayle Jennings Gibb. They raised their family in Brookfield, MO, and were blessed with eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Having a gift for grace, Peggy accepted and loved every unique detail of each of the people lucky enough to call her "Mom" or "Nonny."
Peggy was both an alumna and treasured friend of Columbia (Christian) College. She touched everyone she met with her kindness. With the naming of the The Price-Lamke-Jennings-Bassett Scholarship, established in 1998 by James B. Price and "Trustee Emerita" Peggy Lamke Price '43, Peggy and Jim honored five generations of the family who attended Columbia (Christian) College.
Only secondary to her family and her church, Peggy's dedication and commitment to Columbia College was one of her proudest accomplishments. She was a leader, through action and heart, and was an ambassador for encouraging others to continue their education. Peggy served on the Board of Trustees from 1975-2008 and served as President of the Alumni Association from 1971-1973. Her pride in Columbia College and her entire family was evident every time she spoke. Her positive attitude and beautiful smile will be remembered dearly.
Below is a link to Afinity Magazine, with an article that Peggy was beaming with pride to be a part of. The legacy of Peggy and her family is detailed eloquently, using Peggy's words and descriptions as only she could. https://issuu.com/columbiacollegealumni/docs/affinity-winter2012
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, Richard Patton Price, of Springfield, MO. She is survived by her daughter, Gayla Gibb, and son in-law, Tom Gibb, of Pitkin. CO, daughter in-law Barbara Price of Springfield, MO, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and a bountiful group of friends she considered family. To know Peggy was to love her and her huge smile and even bigger heart.
A private family remembrance is planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to the Price-Lamke-Jennings-Bassett Scholarship at Columbia College, 1001 Rogers Street, Columbia, MO 65216. https://my.ccis.edu/givenow and to the First Christian Church of Brookfield, located at 1416 N. Main Street, 64628.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020