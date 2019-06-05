|
Margaret Goss
Bolivar, Mo - Margaret Marian Goss was born July 8, 1944 in Bethany Hospital, Wyandotte, Kansas to Dr. Rufus, and Mrs. Grace Crozier. She passed from this life into immortality on May 30,2019 in Springfield, Missouri.
Her family includes her husband, Curtis of Bolivar, 4 daughters: Virginia of Bentonville, Arkansas, her husband, Louis White, and their 4 children, Hannah, Joey, Rachael, and Elijah; Dialith of Lubbock, Texas, her husband, Albert Urista, and their 2 sons, Kadrean, and Austin; Suzannah of Eldersburg, Maryland, her husband, Jim Herczeg, their son, Daniel, and son Samuel due in August; Adriana of Reston, Virginia, her husband Sergio Herrera, and their daughters, Helena, and Noemi; 3 siblings: sisters Lucille and her husband Mike McBride of Florida, Barbara of Indiana, and brother Ralph Crozier of Texas.
Margaret attended school in Kansas City, and graduated high school from Roosevelt High School in Saint Louis, Missouri. She received a Bachelor's degree from Missouri Baptist University in St Louis, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Central Florida. She was a librarian at UFC for 22 years before retiring for health reasons. Margaret was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as a founding member of the Bolivar Lions Club, and always looking forward to meetings and events. She moved to Bolivar, where she and Curtis met in Church, and began dating. She was an equal partner in her 24-year marriage with Curtis, dividing and sharing tasks in such a way as to maximize the relationship and continually grow their love for one another. They had much in common, and spent many hours listening to, and playing music of many different genres, watching movies. Although a fan of many genres, she was especially fond of 50s music, and bad sci-fi movies. She was an avid, and eclectic reader, but had a special fondness for romance novels. She was extremely patient, loving, giving, and reasoning. She could discuss most every topics with deep intelligence, a degree of authority, deep thought, and calmness.
Margaret was a fabulous cook, and often entertained student friends of her daughters who would come over to enjoy visiting, and the best of home-cooked meals, and later sometimes watch movies together. She will be sorely missed by who were blessed by knowing her, but she is now living in a place without sorrow or pain, and in the fullness of a glorious eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Services for Margaret Goss will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 AM with visitation the hour prior at First Baptist Church in Bolivar, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humane Society or the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019