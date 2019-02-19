Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Willard, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Abney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret K. Abney


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret K. Abney Obituary
Margaret K. Abney

Willard - Margaret K. (Kime) Abney, 79, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born January 18, 1940 to Byron and Florence Kime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, youngest daughter, Mitzi Abney, and brother, Harry Kime.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jess Abney; daughter, Melody Huffman (Ron), grandson, Briton Freitas, great-granddaughter Brianna Freitas, and many other nieces and nephews.

Informal visitation will be held from 3:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 1:00 PM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Willard, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.