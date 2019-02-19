|
|
Margaret K. Abney
Willard - Margaret K. (Kime) Abney, 79, passed away February 15, 2019. She was born January 18, 1940 to Byron and Florence Kime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, youngest daughter, Mitzi Abney, and brother, Harry Kime.
She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Jess Abney; daughter, Melody Huffman (Ron), grandson, Briton Freitas, great-granddaughter Brianna Freitas, and many other nieces and nephews.
Informal visitation will be held from 3:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 1:00 PM at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Willard, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019